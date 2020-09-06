HARIPUR: A factory worker was electrocuted in Hattar Industrial Estate here on Saturday. One Murbat Khan, a resident of Muhallah Railway Station Hattar, told the police that his son Muhammad Jan, 19, was busy working at a steels mills when he suffered electric shock. He was being taken to the Wah Cantonment Hospital, but he died on the way to hospital. The autopsy of the deceased was conducted at a nearby Rural Health Centre. However, the family refused to register the FIR of the accident. Meanwhile, talking to reporters, Murbat Khan, the father of the deceased, accused the factory administration of poor safety measures.