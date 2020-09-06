Indian police arrest three more Kashmiris in Baramulla

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Detentions continued in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Saturday as Indian police arrested three more Kashmiri youths in the northern Baramulla district of the disputed territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the arrested youths were identified as Aabid Parvaiz, Javaid Hassan Ittoo and Jan Nissar Khaliq from a checkpoint in the Pattan area of the district, claiming they are “over-ground workers” of a militants’ organisation.

Meanwhile, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in the Kupwara district. The troops cordoned off Dana Behak, Warnow area of the district and launched searches. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.

A report released by the Research Section of the Kashmir Media Service revealed that Indian troops have killed 237 Kashmiris, including five women since August 5, 2019.

It said most of the victims were killed by the troops during cordon and search operations in the length and breadth of the disputed territory. It said that the killings by the troops during the last 13 months rendered nine women widowed and 22 children orphaned.