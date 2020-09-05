Brazilian Chinese Super League player under fire for potentially breaking anti-virus rule





SUZHOU: Brazilian striker Luiz Muriqui's eligibility to play the ongoing Chinese Super League (CSL) has been questioned by Chinese media after the player returned from a visit to his new-born daughter to the field without seemingly going through any quarantine.

The Shijiazhuang Ever Bright FC striker left the bubble the CSL created in Suzhou last Friday for Shijiazhuang to see his daughter, born the day before. He returned to join up with his team on Saturday and started in the match against Hebei China Fortune FC two days later.

Shanghai-based Oriental Sports Daily doubted the Brazilian player had time to go through any kind of medical quarantine.

According to relevant anti-virus rules, any player who leaves the bubble has to pass a virus test and go through medical observation in isolation before returning, the paper said.

"Muriqui played a league match soon after he returned to the bubble, and this caused media and fans' concern," the newspaper said.