DHA, CBC chiefs holds meeting with Resident Associations

KARACHI: A meeting of DHA Resident Associations Presided jointly by Administrator DHA Brigadier Asim Mustafa and President CBC Brigadier Abid Askari was held in DHA Conference room.

CEO CBC Mr. Saleem Wattoo and elected V.P. CBC Aziz Suharwardy also attended. All present thanked Allah that there was no loss of human life but emphasized that lot of difficulty and damage was caused by the Rain to citizens living in DHA/CBC. Resident Associations demanded (1) Permission/Fees for repairs to property due rain related damage be waived (2) Phase 2 of missing Storm water drains for badly affected areas specially Phase 6 on Kh-Bukhari, Kh-Muslim, Kh-Ittehad etc should be planned and executed on a fast track. (3) DHA should proceed with provision of water to residents on war footing by setting up a big 5 MGD Desalination Plant for which tenders had been issued. (4) Regular meetings between residents and DHA/CBC should be held to redress Civic problems. (5) DHA CCTV Cameras Set up for security are not working and need to be replaced to improve Security (6) DHA Vigilance should be more Polite in interaction with residents and stop harassment of residents .****