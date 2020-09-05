One confirmed dengue case reported in Lahore

LAHORE: One confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours, raising the number total cases of dengue fever in the province to 52 in the current year.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Friday, the new case was reported from Gujrat. Three dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab in the current year so far.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad, Muhammad Ali has said that next two months are sensitive in terms of breeding of dengue larvae. He said this while presiding over a meeting of Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue here. Assistant Commissioners Syed Ayub Bukhari, Omar Maqbool, Malik Shahid, Health CEO Dr Mushtaq Supra and others were also present.

The DC said that there was a danger of spreading dengue in the stagnant water in the current rainy season so the rainwater should be cleaned immediately. He asked all the concerned departments to achieve better results by surveillance. The DC said that all users should keep their android mobile phones functional and upload their daily performance.