Sat Sep 05, 2020
Obaid Abrar Khan
September 5, 2020

Deduction in pilots’ salaries: IHC seeks reply from CAA, PIA

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
September 5, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices on Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a petition against deduction in salaries of pilots working with national airlines.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into a petition filed by 21 pilots against deduction in their salaries.

