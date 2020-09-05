Deduction in pilots’ salaries: IHC seeks reply from CAA, PIA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday served notices on Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in a petition against deduction in salaries of pilots working with national airlines.
IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into a petition filed by 21 pilots against deduction in their salaries.