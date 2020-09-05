MPs united for public welfare: Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that we should be talking about love, affection, tolerance, endurance and religious harmony in our places of worship, pray that Almighty Allah may make this effort as the source of reformation, love, brotherhood and unity.

He expressed these views while talking to the media Friday on the occasion of inauguration of a new mosque on the premises of Punjab Assembly. Pervaiz Elahi said that legislation business was continuing with mutual cooperation in the people's welfare, new committees were also being constituted besides improving working of the standing committees which would work for the welfare, well-being and progress of the people and submit recommendations to the government which would produce good results, all have their own political point of views but in the House all members are united for the welfare of the people. Pervaiz Elahi said that he had also invited Chief Minister Usman Buzdar but he could not come because of his engagements. Speaker said I felicitate you all on being blessed with offering Juma congregation in the House of Allah and think that we all had thought about this House of Allah with good intention, the Creature of Humanity has blessed us with success, may Almighty Allah accept our this little effort and enable us to offer Namaz Panjgana.

The Speaker said that we are not only to construct mosques but also offer prayers there. He said that former MPA Raees Mahboob had contributed Rs11.4 million, MPA Sh Allauddin Rs2.5 million and besides them all other MPAs and staff members had also financially helped in the construction of the mosque.

The Speaker said that Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary C & W Capt (R) Asad worked hard for the construction of this beautiful mosque. When media people asked Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz whether he would like to say something, he said that whatever Mr Speaker had said was enough.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, Law Minister Basharat Raja, MPAs Maulana Ilyas Chinioti, Samiullah Khan, Hassan Murtaza, former MPA Raees Mahboob, Secretary Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and Secretary C & W Capt (R) Asad were also present.