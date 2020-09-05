Aleem Khan orders speeding up action against adulterators

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday directed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to speed up its operation against the elements involved in selling of substandard food items.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting of the PFA here Friday. He said that in the first phase, the number of inspection teams would be increased in big cities while strict action would be taken against those found involved in illegal activities.

Aleem Khan said that an operation in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur would be geared up in that regard. He said that the PFA teams working in field must not show leniency to elements selling unhealthy food items, adding that people should get quality food as per the health standards. PFA Director General Irfan Memon briefed the minister about the performance of the authority.