Havertz leaves Germany squad for Chelsea transfer talks

LONDON: Kai Havertz has left Germany’s national camp in a bid to finalise his transfer to Chelsea, Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed.
The 21-year-old has been on the brink of a move to Chelsea for some time, and now Leverkusen have given him the green light to complete his switch.
Havertz’s move should now represent a new club record transfer for the Blues, with a fee possibly rising as high as £90million including add-ons.
Leverkusen and Germany have granted Havertz permission to leave the national team to complete the formalities on his long-mooted Premier League move.
“Kai Havertz has left the Stuttgart headquarters of the German national team to clarify matters surrounding a potential move to Chelsea,” Leverkusen confirmed. “This took place after a discussion with Bayer 04 and DFB leadership.”
Havertz is now due to have a medical in London, and is in line to become Chelsea’s sixth senior signing of the summer. The highly-rated forward should also command a new record fee for a Chelsea signing, eclipsing the £71million paid for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has underpinned a hugely-impressive transfer window for the Blues, with manager Frank Lampard backed to launch a new Stamford Bridge era.