Man gets life term in murder case

HARIPUR: A local court on Friday awarded life-term to a man who was convicted of murdering a mason in Khalabat Township. According to police record, Muhammad Farman, a resident of Sector No 1 Khalabat Township, was arrested on the charges of murder of Khan Bahadur, a mason by profession in May 2012. The accused had shot dead the mason for leaving some construction fault in his under-construction house. The case was transferred to Model Trial and Criminal Court, Haripur, and after arguments from both sides, the judge, Sajjad Ahmed Jan, handed down 25-year jail sentence to Muhammad Farman.