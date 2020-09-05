Man gets life term in murder case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A local court on Friday awarded life-term to a man who was convicted of murdering a mason in Khalabat Township. According to police record, Muhammad Farman, a resident of Sector No 1 Khalabat Township, was arrested on the charges of murder of Khan Bahadur, a mason by profession in May 2012. The accused had shot dead the mason for leaving some construction fault in his under-construction house. The case was transferred to Model Trial and Criminal Court, Haripur, and after arguments from both sides, the judge, Sajjad Ahmed Jan, handed down 25-year jail sentence to Muhammad Farman.