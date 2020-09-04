Two die in Keamari oil terminal fire

Two people died and three others were injured when a fire broke out at an oil terminal in Keamari.

Fire tenders from the Karachi Port Trust, the Pakistan Navy and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation reached the scene and started efforts to extinguish the blaze. The fire also caused a temporary suspension of the petroleum supply across the country.

According to firefighters, the fire broke out at a private oil company’s storage and it soon intensified. Thick black smoke could be seen from far away. Security forces also cordoned off the area and started a search and rescue operation. Sharing the findings of the initial investigation, police said the fire broke out at a storage where workers of a private oil company were working.

The police confirmed that two drivers died and three other persons were hurt. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital. Ten fire tenders participated in the operation. Water board hydrants were also used and additional fire brigade vehicles had been called to assist in dousing the flames. The roads leading to Keamari were closed for traffic and vehicles were diverted from the ICI Bridge to an alternative route.

According to the oil tankers association, the deceased persons were drivers, who were identified as Shahid and Saleh. The victims were residents of Kutchi Para. Later, the KPT chairman and the Karachi commissioner inspected the scene. Karachi Port Trust Chairperson Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, who himself was hurt after he arrived to monitor the efforts to douse the fire, said there were large oil reserves 500 yards away from where the incident took place.

Following the incident, the All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA) suspended the petroleum supply till the situation improved. “We have suffered a lot from the fire,” APOTOA Vice Chairperson Shams Shahwani said.

According to a notification, the commissioner appointed the additional commissioner I, Commissioner Office, Karachi Division, as inquiry officer to determine the cause of the incident, and ascertain whether the security protocols were followed. In case of breach of any such protocol, he will identify and fix responsibility, and also suggest measures for ensuring that such incidents do not occur in future.

The inquiry officer may take assistance of any technical person or relevant department in this regard. Also, he will submit the report along with the findings and clear recommendations within one week to the commissioner for taking further necessary action.

A senior police officer said the fire broke out a couple of days after the mysterious incident of a bombing at an oil terminal, which raised doubts among the investigators, who were probing the incident from different angles.

Police officials, while ruling out the possibility of a terrorism act, said: “We are going to register an FIR. The KPT will be the complainant in the FIR while the case would be registered against the third party contractor,” Zone South police chief DIG Javed Akbar Riaz told The News.

“The fire broke out at an oil terminal. Apparently, the initial investigation suggests the employees of a third party contractor without following the SOP showed negligence; resultantly, the fire broke out.”