CM Mahmood Khan assures floods, rain affectees of all possible help

MINGORA: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that the provincial government was vigilant and monitoring flood situation in the whole province including Swat.

Talking to reporters at the Commissioner Office in Saidu Sharif, the chief minister said that all links roads in Swat valley have been restored. “I appreciate Rescue1122, district administration and Wapda for efficient work during the floods. They worked for the people of Swat and KP day and night and helped the flood affected-people,” the chief minister said, adding, the owners of damaged buildings and houses, except encroachment buildings, would be compensated soon.

He added that during the last government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the province, protected walls were built, which saved many areas from the flood devastation. “Though we cannot stop floods, the government will take action against encroachments to save the people from this havoc in the future,” he maintained.

Mahmood Khan said that he along with provincial ministers would visit flood-affected areas, and would assess the damage himself in Madyan and Bahrain. The provincial government would continue work for the benefit of the masses, he added. “The nation has witnessed that Sindh government had failed to handle the flood situation in Karachi, but in KP the government provided relief to the affectees within no time,” he claimed. He maintained that the tourists would be allowed to visit the scenic places of Swat after a week. The chief minister said that his government was focusing on creating employment opportunities to the youth. The chief minister said the opposition had no issue to raise after the inauguration of BRT. “The government has honoured its pledges,” he said. Taking on the occasion, Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Muhibullah Khan said that the flood had also affected agriculture land and trout fisheries in upper areas of Swat. “We will provide every possible relief to the farmers of the area,” Muhibullah Khan added.