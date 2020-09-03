HEC announces result of scholarships for Afghan students

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the result of Afghan students for the academic year 2020 under the Project Award of Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarships for Afghan Nationals. The result has been uploaded on the HEC website which can be accessed through pakafghan.hec.gov.pk.

More than 16,000 students applied for the program against 800 undergraduate, 150 Masters, and 50 PhD fully funded Scholarship in top Pakistani Universities. As many as 100 seats are reserved for female students under the scholarship programme each year.

The students are selected based on the screening test conducted by HEC in Afghanistan with the help and support of Pakistan Embassy Kabul and 4 Pakistan consulates in different cities of Afghanistan.

The scholarship scheme was initiated in 2009 and more than 4,500 students have benefited from the scholarship programme. Students graduated under the programme are working in different ministries and departments of Afghanistan. MBBS doctors who graduated under the programme were at the forefront fighting COVID-19 in Afghanistan during the current pandemic.

This scholarship programme is part of the international effort to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan is working to support efforts to achieve greater stability in Afghanistan and the region.