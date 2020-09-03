Interim charge sheet filed against cops ‘who killed citizen

Police on Wednesday filed an interim charge sheet against the three detained law enforcers who were accused of killing a citizen and injuring another by firing at them. The District South judicial magistrate told the police to submit the final investigation report within 10 days.

Police constables Imran Habib, Muhammad Imran and Sarfaraz were interned in jail on judicial remand after Muhammad Aslam lost his life and Waqar was wounded on II Chundrigar Road on August 7, when the cops shot at them allegedly believing them to be robbers.

The deceased was a passer-by and the injured was one of the two men whom the constables mistook as robbers, according to the Mithadar police. The incident prompted the authorities, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, to take action. Subsequently, the three policemen of Madadgar 15 were arrested. The weapons used by the constables were also seized.

“Waqar was driving his motorbike with me riding pillion,” said Waqar’s friend Noman. “The policemen standing next to a parked mobile shot at us when I took out my mobile phone. As a result, my friend was wounded and a passer-by was killed.”

According to witness accounts, the victims had raised their hands after seeing the policemen, but the law enforcers still shot at them without giving any warning. No weapon was found on the injured.

Noman said he had raised his hands too and shouted “we are not criminals”. He said that after the incident the cops escaped, abandoning their police mobile. The body and the injured man were taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Later, a heavy contingent of law enforcers arrived on the crime scene and started their investigation. District City SSP Muqaddas Haider was appointed the inquiry officer.

The CM had ordered a detailed report on the incident from Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar, warning him that such incidents would not be tolerated. A video filmed by a citizen after the firing incident purportedly showed the police officials carrying weapons and a frightened man standing with raised hands.

A case was registered against the three policemen of the Mithadar Madadgar 15 on the complaint of Waqar. Sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 324 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code had been cited in FIR No. 287/20, which was registered at the Mithadar police station.