PPL output stable

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) managed to maintain production during the lockdown months at the pre-pandemic levels at its operated assets, unlike most of the businesses, a statement said.

It said despite a series of challenges posed by the pandemic, including 170 employees affected by

COVID-19, most of whom now recovered, besides

six active cases, the company showed exemplary resilience to ensure business continuity without compromising on health and safety of its employees and contractors.

Moin Raza Khan, MD & CEO PPL, said, “It is a story of great resolve, dedication, and commitment of our staff and senior management to deal with extraordinary circumstances, never seen before”.

“Keeping the momentum for business operations without compromising the health and safety of our staff and contractors was the real challenge.”

Khan said, however, over the last five months, “we have proven remarkable resilience in all facets of

our operations, ensuring business continuity with no decline in our operated exploration and production activities”.

He said this was made possible through the effective use of technology and communications tools with effective teamwork by staff, especially those directly responsible to provide relevant services, including medical services, quality, health, safety and environment, administration, human resources, information technology, and procurement functions.