Maryam insists Nawaz get back only after full treatment

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday said her father Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will get back as soon his treatment was over and doctors gave him a clean bill of health.

Talking to the media after attending hearing in the Avenfield reference in the Islamabad High Court, Maryam said she would insist that Nawaz should not get back until his treatment was over to the satisfaction of his doctors.

She said everyone was equal in the eyes of the law, adding that the Sharif family had been buried under accusations.

Maryam further said Imran Khan used to say if Nawaz went abroad there would no accountability.

“The case against my father should have been dismissed after decision by the court in Judge Arshad Malik case,” she added.

Talking about Sharif’s treatment in London, Maryam said, “His treatment is going on; it got delayed due to the coronavirus. Nobody wants to be away from their home country at such an age,” she said, adding that Nawaz was ‘restless’ to return to Pakistan.

Referring to the government, she said it was reaping what it had sown.

“I thought this government would take five years to give such a poor performance. The damage we were expecting in five years has been done only in two years,” she added.

Maryam said her father was three-time prime minister but fake cases were instituted against him.

In spite of these fake cases, Nawaz and his daughter could appear in the courts, she said.

She said everyone, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, should respect and surrender to the law. Maryam said she held no public office or position but despite that, she spent six months in the death cell.

To a question, she said Nawaz Sharif was the architect of CPEC and an inquiry posed no threat to the project.

The PML-N leader said the CPEC suffered no dent or damage after Nawaz Sharif’s ouster and if someone else was not around, the project would continue unhindered.

She said Nawaz brought $60 billion worth of investment in the country but in reward, he was sent out on the Iqama issue.

“Nawaz Sharif surrendered himself to the law. All are equal before the law whether they are the Supreme Court judges, Serena Isa, or anybody else,” Maryam said.

Maryam said she had this gut feeling that her father would oppose the part’s participation in the united opposition’s APC but they would attend it.