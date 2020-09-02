COAS in Karachi: No city can cope with such calamity

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Karachi on Tuesday a two-day long visit.

On arrival, the COAS was flown over the city for aerial reconnaissance of the ground impact of urban flooding in Karachi. Later, the visited Karachi Corps Headquarters. He was briefed about worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and Army’s support to civil administration across Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

The COAS was apprised that unprecedented rains combined with decades of urban congestion, unplanned population settlement as well as infrastructural issues compounded the problem. The COAS said that no city in Pakistan can cope with a natural calamity of this scale. “Our issue is not non-availability of resources, but setting priorities right,” he said. The COAS said that plans being made by the federal and provincial governments will have Army’s all out support as having future repercussions on economic security of the country.

General Bajwa said the natural calamity provided opportunity to set the priority for management of mega cities across Pakistan to avoid such disasters in future. He expressed satisfaction on the pace of disaster relief work. He directed that work priority should be given to areas of common public utility and worst hit communities first.

The COAS said that at no point influence of a particular locality or community should be allowed to shift attention or resources from those in need. “It’s a national disaster and everyone is in it together,” he said.

General Bajwa reiterated that the Army will not disappoint the population in their time of need. He appreciated garrison troops for maintaining law and order, particularly during Muharram. He said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan saying that efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province.

Later, the COAS interacted with retired senior and serving garrison officers. He appreciated officers for their contribution towards defence and security of the country. Earlier, on arrival in Karachi, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Corps Commander Karachi.