New renewable energy policy to attract investment

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said that new renewable energy policy and revival of exploration and production activities would attract huge investment in the country. Omar Ayub Khan stated this while talking to Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki, who called on him in his office on Tuesday. Both side reviewed the current projects between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in field of petroleum and energy sector. The energy minister appraised the envoy about investment-friendly policies introduced by current government in diverse fields for development and economic growth of Pakistan. He said that energy sector was one of the prime investment destinations for broadening of economic base of the country. Saudi ambassador thanked the energy minister for supervision of Pak-Saudi projects in the energy sector. He underlined that the Kingdom would continue to work with Pakistan for strengthening of bilateral relations between the two brother countries.