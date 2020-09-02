Two brothers among four die in road accidents

KASUR: Four people, including two brothers, died in two road accidents on Tuesday.

Naeem Abbas and his brother Saleem Abbas were travelling on a motorbike near toll station Pattoki when they were hit by a speeding bus. As a result, they both died on the spot. Zulfiqar, 69, and Arshad, 45, were crossing Ferozepur Road near Naqibabad Darbar when a speeding truck hit them, leaving them dead on the spot.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Several people were deprived of cash and valuables on Tuesday.

Three bandits snatched Rs 6,000 and a motorcycle from Sajjad near Sherkot village of Khadian.

In Kot Radha Kishan, gunmen deprived Shahid of his motorcycle and Rs 6,000 near Olakh Otar village. Two gunmen snatched Rs 65,000 from Zafar Iqbal near Ram Thaman village of Raja Jang. In Kot Haleem of Kasur accused Irfan and his accomplices entered the house of Sajid and took away Rs 80,000.

Akram and his accomplices allegedly stole auto spare parts worth Rs 300,000 from Zahid Hassan's factory near Nizampura village. Two robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Faisal near a private college in Kasur city.

Two bandits snatched cash, a mobile phone and gold jewellery from Ashfaq and his sister near Paki Haveli Hazara near Raja Jang. Two dacoits snatched cash and a mobile phone from Shahbaz near Pin Pir on the outskirts of Kot Radha Kishan. Two gunmen snatched Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone from Shahid near Handal village near Kot Radha Kishan. Near Kabar Kot, Kasur, three bandits snatched a motorcycle and Rs 5,000 from Rizwan.

Assailants snatched Rs 100,000 from Arsalan near Faqirwala on Kasur bypass. Three gunmen snatched Rs 25,000 and a mobile phone from Saifullah near Cheti Mosque, Raja Jang. Bandits snatched a motorcycle and a mobile phone from Haji Muhammad near Kot Murad Khan.

Robbers intercepted Abdul Razzaq near Habib Chak Pattoki and snatched a motorcycle and cash from him. Majid was deprived of a motorcycle and cash near a village of Raukhanwala. Robbers entered Mushtaq's house near Mananwala Kot Rao Farm on the outskirts of Raja Jang and took away six tolas of gold jewelery, Rs 300,000 and other valuables.

Meanwhile, Ehsan Elahi informed police that some dacoits have put hurdles on road near Todepur gate and are robbing locals.

MARRIED WOMAN COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide near Chak 18, Changa Manga on Tuesday. Nazia Bibi, 35, exchanged harsh words with her family members and hanged herself with a rope.

WOMAN RAPED: A woman was raped and kidnapped in Qasba Allahabad on Tuesday. Azeem told Allahabad police that his wife was alone at house when accused Arsalan came and raped her and kidnapped her.