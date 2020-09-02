CM Usman Buzdar approves biometric verification for vehicles registration

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved introducing biometric verification system for motor vehicles' registration in the province.

For this purpose, Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules, 1969 will be amended to bio-metrically verify the vehicles registration instead of transfer order forms. In this regard, the chief minister stated that government was transforming the obsolete system to make it commensurate with the modern-day needs. Now, the citizens would be able to register their vehicles through NADRA and Excise office through biometric verification and this facility will also be available at authorised motor dealers.

The chief minister directed that a plan be devised about biometric verification of applicants in their homes through cellular phones. He also directed that process of issuance of motor vehicles number plates be further expedited as people were facing difficulty. I want to resolve this issue at the earliest as the delay has already occurred in this regard and there is no room for the further hold-up, he added.

The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office in which different matters pertaining to the Excise & Taxation Department, including the issuance of number plates and a new system of motor vehicles registration were reviewed.

Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Chief Secretary, secretaries of finance, law and excise & taxation departments, PPRA MD, PITB chairman and others attended the meeting. cabinet meeting: Usman Buzdar will preside over a special provincial cabinet meeting today (Wednesday) in which two years performance report of the government would be presented. According to a handout issued here Tuesday, the meeting will be attended by ministers, advisers, special assistants, chief secretary and administrative secretaries.