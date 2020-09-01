SHC extends pre-arrest interim bail of Abbasi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday extended interim protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum in an illegal recruitment case. Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza had approached the court for obtaining pre-arrest protective bail in the NAB reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of managing director and deputy managing director of Pakistan State Oil.