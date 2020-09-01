close
Tue Sep 01, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

SHC extends pre-arrest interim bail of Abbasi

Top Story

Our Correspondent
September 1, 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday extended interim protective bail to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum in an illegal recruitment case. Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza had approached the court for obtaining pre-arrest protective bail in the NAB reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of managing director and deputy managing director of Pakistan State Oil.

