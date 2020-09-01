SHC extends pre-arrest interim bail of Shahid Khaqan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday extended interim protective bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum in an illegal recruitment case.

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza had approached the court for obtaining pre-arrest protective bail in the NAB reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of managing director and deputy managing director of Pakistan State Oil. The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha extending the protective bail of the former PM and other co-applicant, directed the National Accountability Bureau’s counsel to argue on the petition by September 3.

Talking to journalists, Abbasi said that Karachi is a megapolis which has several problems and all stakeholders including federal and provincial governments are required to jointly solve them irrespective of their differences.