Govt urged to maintain sectarian peace in country

LAHORE/KARACHI: Religious leaders have condemned the alleged blasphemy against the companions of Holy Prophet (PBUH) during a Muharram procession in Karachi, demanding the government immediately arrest and punish the culprits for maintaining sectarian peace in the country.

They also condemned desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden by an anti-immigrant White extremist group. Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith President Sajid Mir demanded the government take strict action against the group which allegedly indulged in blasphemy. Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch demanded strict punishments to those who allegedly used derogatory language against holy personalities during the Ashura procession.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Monday, he said it was a responsibility of the Sunni and Shia scholars to throw the black sheep out of their ranks. Tanzim-e-Islami Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh also demanded the government immediately arrest the alleged blasphemers.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case against a cleric under Section 295-A/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code for allegedly passing blasphemous remarks on the Ashura day in Karachi. The FIR No 979/20 was registered on behalf of the state. The police also booked the permit holder of the Ashura procession and other members of the Ashura administration in the FIR. However, no arrest was made.

Separately, various Shia organisations have demanded withdrawal of the blasphemy case against ulema and azadar bodies, saying all sects were free to follow their religious occasions. A meeting in this regard was held in Karachi on Monday. Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Sindh President Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Shia Ulema Council Sindh President Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi, ISO Pakistan central committee member Maulana Aqeel Musa, Jaafaria Alliance Pakistan General Secretary Syed Shabbar Raza, Tanzeem Azadari leader Shamsul Hassan Shamsi, and others attended the meeting.