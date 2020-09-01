PTI propaganda can’t lessen respect for Nawaz: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government propaganda against Nawaz Sharif could not lessen the respect among the public for him.

In a video message, she said the PTI might spread whatever propaganda they wanted against the PML-N, but they could not snatch the respect given to Nawaz Sharif by Allah Almighty.

While travelling to Islamabad by Motorway, she stopped at Bhera rest area for lunch on Monday. In her message, she said people were grateful to Mian Nawaz Sharif on giving them the best road to travel.

She said a number of families had gathered there to meet her. They paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif over his work for the country, she claimed. Maryam said most of people were from Karachi and they inquired about the health of Nawaz Sharif. She said people asked about the return of Mian Nawaz Sharif. They wished Mian Sahib come back soon and help the country get rid of the rulers.

She also condemned an attack on the armed forces and paid tribute to the martyred jawans and their families over their sacrifices for the motherland. Maryam Nawaz will appear in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in connection with the Avenfield, Al-Azizia Steel Mills, and Flagship references on Tuesday (today). Maryam and her husband, Captain Safdar, are out on bail and have filed appeals against the rulings in the Avenfield reference.