Minister reviews progress on hospital

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Fatima Jinnah Medical University to review the progress and pace of ongoing Mother and Child Hospital at the Ganga Ram here on Monday.

The minister reviewed progress on the ongoing Quaternary Mother and Child facility at Ganga Ram Hospital and C&W officials apprised her of the progress made so far. The minister directed them to complete construction work within the stipulated deadline. She said, “With the completion of this project, antenatal and post-natal care and support will be provided to thousands of mothers and children. There will be an advanced parking system. Overall the Mother and Child Hospitals will prove to be game changers vis-à-vis Mother and Child health indicators. No laxity will be tolerated in the construction of these projects.

quality services: Dr Yasmin Rashid met a delegation of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Monday.

Present in the meeting were Dr Tanveer, Mian Zahid and a number of doctors. The agenda points that came under discussion were standard and quality of healthcare services at public and private facilities, Sehat Insaf Cards and other major initiatives. The minister said the government is trying to ensure the provision of quality services at the public sector hospitals.