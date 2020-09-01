Ashura observed in City

LAHORE:The nation observed Ashura, 10th Muharram, with traditional religious solemnity and devotion on Sunday, amidst strict security measures like a ban on mobile phones in sensitive areas and pillion riding etc, to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala in 61AH.

In Lahore, authorities clamped exemplary security arrangements to avert any terror threat and maintain peace amidst intelligence reports of possible terrorist strikes in view of the ongoing wave of terrorism. Luckily, the central Zuljanah procession and others remained peaceful. Suspension of mobile phone service is now becoming a regular security measure for the few years. Though it caused problems for the masses in general and the participants of the procession in particular, yet the Shia leaders appreciated it, hoping it would go well to keep the community safe during its biggest religious activity of the year.

The district administration managed security by closing down both sides of the procession route and only allowing the mourners to enter after having their ID cards checked. This step was in addition to the traditional security arrangements, including army helicopters kept monitoring the procession while special police squad moved ahead of the procession, kept checking and clearing the route before allowing it to proceed further. This procedure delayed the procession for few hours to reach its destination, Karbala Gamay Shah.

Various Zuljanah, Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different parts of the city which marched from their traditional routes before joining the central Zuljanah procession. All markets were closed while press issued special supplements and electronic media aired special programmes to mark the significance of the event.

The central Zuljanah procession which emerged from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on Saturday night, passed through its traditional route and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar on Sunday night. Prior to that, the procession was behind its schedule because of tight security as it was stopped for a security check at several places. The procession passed from its route, including Mohallah Chehel Bibian Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Lakkar Mandi, Imambargah Mehdi Shah, Mobarak Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahab, Kucha Qazi Khan, Imambargah Molvi Feroze Ali, Kucha Miskinan, Mohallah Pir Gilanian, Imambargah Rajab Ali Shah, Chohata Mufti Baqar, Chowk Purani Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Masjid, Dabbi Bazaar, Suha Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Said Mitha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakiman, Unchi Masjid and Bhaati Chowk.

The authorities deployed over 20,000 personnel belonging to different branches of law enforcing agencies, including Rangers and FC to monitor and guard all the sensitive areas particularly the routes of the Zuljanah procession. Policemen were deployed all along the route of main Zuljanah procession and were also taking positions at the rooftops of the building along both sides. Besides, special gates for scanning explosives and weapons were also placed at different entry points. Rangers’ vehicles kept patrolling the city streets. The residents along the route were barred from opening their windows and coming to roofs but women and children were allowed to watch the procession from windows.

Large number of chest beating and elegy reciting mourners self-flagellated with chained knives at several points on the route. Sabeels of juices, milk and cold water were set up mostly by Sunnis along the route to facilitate the mourners. Besides, banners calling for Shia-Sunni unity were erected by different political leaders, electoral candidates and office-bearers of the district government.

The administration of Data Town put up extra lights along the route which not only brightened the area but also provided a sense of security to the participants. Town officials and other office-bearers kept inspecting the situation at different points of the route. Various social welfare organisations and volunteers provided first aid services to the wounded mourners as hundreds of them were provided first aid at the spot while about 50 seriously wounded were taken to hospitals.

After the culmination of the procession, Majlis-e-Sham-e-Ghariban was held inside Karbala Gamay Shah in which Zakerin highlighted the importance of the sacrifice by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).