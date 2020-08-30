Judge video scandal: Nasir Butt’s forensic report attested by PHC

LONDON: Pakistan High Commission (PHC) has attested Nasir Butt’s forensic report related to audio and video of former accountability court judge Arshed Malik, prepared and authenticated by a British forensic firm.

On Thursday afternoon, Butt visited the Pakistan High Commission London with four volumes of the report along with an order from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the attestation. Butt, the central character of Arshed Malik video scandal, confirmed to media that the report had been attested and would be sent to Pakistan soon for presentation before the court during the next hearing on Nawaz Sharif’s Flagship and Al-Azizia cases. The Pakistan High Commission confirmed that the forensic report had been attested.

Butt told media he was thankful to the court for issuing orders in this regard. He said judge Malik’s sacking by the Lahore High Court confirmed that the allegations made against him by the government were false and baseless.

He showed copies of the forensic report prepared by digital forensic firm CYFOR, a specialist organisation providing services in the areas of eDiscovery and Digital Forensics with expertise in advanced date analytic and data recovery.

CYFOR has confirmed in its 43-pages report that former accountability court judge Arshed Malik’s secretly recorded videos and audios are genuine, authentic and consistent with the original recordings.

Arshad Malik, the former accountability judge who convicted Nawaz Sharif in assets beyond means case, was secretly recorded as saying that he was blackmailed and put under pressure to convict the former premier.

The forensic report has already been notarized by Charles Drostan Guthrie, Notary public, and attested by Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).