Seraiki singer Shafaullah Rokhri passes away

ISLAMABAD: Popular Seraiki singer, Shafaullah Khan Rokhri passed away in Islamabad on Saturday.
According to sources within the singer's family, he suffered a cardiac arrest. He will be laid to rest in Mianwali, his home town. He sang many famous songs, of which "Aaj Kala Jora Pa Saadi Farmaish Te" became his identity.