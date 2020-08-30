China to bring its ties with US back on right track

BEIJING: China urged the US not to make an issue out of China in its forthcoming Presidential election.

A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian at the regular news briefing on Friday reiterated China’s consistent and clear policy towards the US.

He said, “ We believe both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. We are committed to develop a bilateral relationship featuring no conflict, no confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

At the same time, we are firmly determined to defend national sovereignty, security and development interests.

We urge the US to look at China and bilateral relations in an objective and rational light, work with us towards the same goal, manage differences, promote cooperation and bring China-US relations back onto the right track of coordination, cooperation and stability.”

As to the so-called relocation of production capacity, the spokesperson said, it is political manipulation that puts partisan and personal interests above US national interests. It’s neither viable nor realistic.

“ In the globalised era, the perverse practice of going against the voluntary will of the vast business community, forcibly scrapping existing cooperation between countries, and coercing companies with regard to their normal investment and operation runs counter to the law of market economy and will eventually lead to self-harm.

Such unpopular moves have been and will continue to be rejected and resisted by visionary people in China and the US,” he added.