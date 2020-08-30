Death toll in Afghan flash floods rises to 129

KABUL: The death toll from Wednesday flash floods in Parwan rose to 129 on Saturday as the search for bodies trapped in the debris continued for the fourth day, the provincial governor’s spokesperson Wahida Shahkar said.

Shahkar said that 130 others have been wounded in the floods that swept the Charikar city in the central province of Parwan. Five bodies were recovered from the debris on Saturday morning, according to local officials.

Afghans from various regions of the country have been contributing in the relief and rescue operation to help their countrymen after flash floods swept several provinces including Charikar city.

But Charikar residents who have been affected by the floods said they need more help.

“We have nothing to eat. Nothing has remained for us,” said a Charikar resident whose house has been damaged in the floods.

“We don’t have shelter. Why the government is not hearing our voice?” asked a Parwan resident.

Statistics by the Afghan State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management reveal that the overall death toll from the floods in Afghanistan is about 160 people and 250 others were wounded.

More than 4,000 people were badly affected by the floods in Parwan, according to the government data. Floods were also reported in Kapisa, Kabul, Panjshir, Maidan Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Nuristan, Nangarhar, Laghman, Khost and Ghazni provinces late last week.