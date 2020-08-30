‘Imam Hussain taught us to never surrender before evil forces’

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), along with his loyal companions, successfully draw the line between the truth and falsehood, and between winning and the ultimate triumph for the rest of world, as they were martyred on the soil of Karbala, but they refused to bow down to evil forces.

In his message in connection with the Ashura, PSP chief said Imam Hussain(RA) rose to strengthen Islam, to oppose cruelty, and to stand up against the oppressing empire of Yazeed.

Imam Hussain(RA) by sacrificing the whole of his family members proved that a visible win does not always mean to be a real and ultimate victory. Even after winning a one-sided battle, Yazeed became a symbol of curse and reproach, while Imam Hussain Ibn-e-Ali (RA) and his 72 loyal companions preferred to get beheaded for the sake of truth and became an example of courage and great character.

“Karbala is the message of truth and deterrence against the heavy odds. It’s a mission to never surrender before the evil forces,” Kamal said.

He said that Karbala was a clash involving truth versus falsehood, belief versus disbelief, the oppressed versus the oppressor, and faith against brute force.

The patience, and sacrifice given by Hazrat Imam Hussain is a torchbearer for the all human generations to come.

The PSP chief said our way of thinking and lifestyle should be subject to the commands of Allah Almighty. We must remember every day that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was beheaded while performing Sajda. Therefore, the best reward for his sacrifice is that we should spend our lives following the universal teachings of Islam, so that we would be successful in this world and Hereafter.

“The battle of truth and falsehood in the field of Karbala teaches Muslims to wage jihad against oppression and barbarism. Hazrat Imam Hussain(RA) and his devoted companions raised the banner of truth by rendering eternal sacrifices.

“Karbala is a glaring chapter in the history of Islam. These great sacrifices were given for the greatness of humanity and the glory of Islam. The Prophet’s grandson has encouraged the oppressed to stand up against oppression and tyranny through his deeds and actions.”

Kamal said, “The Pak Sarzameen Party is a follower of Hussainiyat and is an iron wall against the oppressive forces. Today, the form has changed but the battle between truth and evil forces continue. Even today, tyrant rulers despite allocation of billions of rupees’ budget are not providing drinking water to the oppressed people.

“Our struggle is for the people of Muslim world to unite as one nation by curbing mutual differences and work for the development of the entire Ummah, and maintain complete unity, harmony and solidarity in its ranks.”