Seven more people die in rain-related incidents

The death toll of the catastrophic rains in the continues to rise as seven more people, including women, were killed or found dead in parts of the metropolis on Saturday.

A woman was electrocuted to death in Orangi Town Sector 14. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

She was identified as 40-year-old Ishrat, wife of Munawar. Police said she suffered electric shocks while working at her home.

In a similar incident, a 50-year-old man, Ghazi Khan, son of Lal Khan, was electrocuted to death near the Natha Khan Goth nullah. The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Another man identified as 50-year-old Noor Hussain, son of Abdul Haq, was also electrocuted to death in Lyari. His body was taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

In the meantime, an unidentified body of a woman who appeared to be 35 years old was found in the Korangi Crossing stream within the limits of the Ibrahim Hyderi police station and shifted to the Edhi Home in Korangi. The woman had been drowned.

The body of a young boy was found in a pond in Musharaf Colony in Baldia Town. It was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Bilal, son of Yaqoob, drowned in a nullah in Junejo Town in Manzur Colony. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

A one-day-old body of a woman, who was drowned, was found at a house in Bhittaiabad in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The deceased woman was identified as 27-year-old Humaira, wife of Niaz Ali. Her body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Bodies in Korangi Crossing

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of the Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar on Saturday said that with the help of Edhi volunteers, the two bodies, which had been swept away in the flood, had been recovered from the Korangi Crossing stream.

He added that five motorcycles had also been recovered from the stream.

“Still there are some bodies in the river that had been swept away in the flood,” said Azhar, who is an MPA from the Korangi area.

“The Sindh government disappointed the people,” he remarked and urged the chief minister to visit the Korangi area and help the rain-affected people there. “We also appeal to the government to come forward and extend all kinds of support to these people affected by rain.”

The PTI MPA said the Pakistan Army and Navy were also engaged in the rescue operation.