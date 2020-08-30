close
Sun Aug 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2020

Shahbaz Sharif pays tribute to Karbala martyrs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2020

LAHORE : PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on their great sacrifice for the truth and righteousness.

In his message of Yaum-e-Ashur, he said the blood of the martyrs of Karbala would always remain witness to the principles of truth. Imam Hussain (RA) sacrificed his life for Islam and his martyrdom was to draw a line between the right and wrong. He said the war between Hussaini and Yazeedi approach is still going on and it will continue till the end of world.

Shahbaz Sharif said, “The Hussaini approach teaches us justice and welfare of people. On the other hand, the Yazeedi approach always crushes human rights.” He also prayed for the martyrs of Karbala.

