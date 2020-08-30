Pervez Khattak says no NRO for opposition

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term, urging the opposition to work for the development of the country.

“The ones, who had looted the country and committed corruption, will not be given NRO,” he declared while speaking at a gathering here.He claimed that the opposition parties were creating great hue and cry to avoid accountability. “They are not interested in the development of the country,” he added.The minister said the country’s economy had started showing signs of improvement, adding, the government was now focusing on providing relief to the people.

Pervez Khattak said that the coronavirus-related lockdown had slowed down the economic activities and caused the closure of industrial units. He, however, admitted that inflation and unemployment had increased. “Steps are being taken to facilitate the masses,” he maintained.

The minister said overseas Pakistanis were sending huge remittances that helped to improve the economy. The government was striving to pay back the loans, he said, adding, that the issue of circular debt would also be resolved.

He maintained that the government would carry out legislation to help remove the country from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, urging the opposition to support the government. “The government will not compromise on national interests,” he noted.

Dismissing the impression that he had differences with his brother Liaqat Khattak, who is provincial minister for irrigation, he maintained that some elements were propagating against him family for their vested interests.

“I would continue to serve my electorates and spare no effort to work for their wellbeing,” he vowed.