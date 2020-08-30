Entry of Afghan refugees into city banned

MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday restricted the entry of Afghan refugees into the city and its suburbs under a security plan for the Ashura procession.

The Afghan refugees were confined to their camps across the district for 9th and 10th of Muharram.

The police also sealed entry points leading to central Imambargah in Muftiabad and Payrain Khairabad areas from where the Ashura processions would be taken out on today (Sunday).

A control room was also established at the Government High School No 2 to monitor the Ashura procession, which would be taken out from the central Imambargah in Muftiabad.

The contingents of police would remain deployed at the city and its suburbs in order to cope with any untoward situation.

MAN AXED to DEATH: Meanwhile, a man was killed over a land dispute in Garhi Habibullah area.

Abdul Ghafoor and his wife axed to death one Abdul Shakoor in the Dohga area of Garhi Habibullah and managed to flee. The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the accused.

Trout hunting banned in Kaghan valley

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud has imposed a ban on hunting of endangered trout fish, which is currently found only in River Kunhar and three lakes in Kaghan valley.

“The trout fish, which survives only in snowy or cold water, had rapidly been vanishing because of hunting through explosives and electric current in the valley, this is why the commissioner banned its hunting for the next two years,” Mazhar Syed Hussain Shah, the deputy director Kaghan Development Authority, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said the KDA’s third board meeting, attended amongst others by the Commissioner Riaz Mehsud, newly elected chairman of KDA Aimal Zaman, Deputy Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamilur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch, finalised a strategy to promote tourism and preserve the flora and fauna in Kaghan valley.

He said that in order to ensure implementation of the ban on fishing of trout, the officials of the Fishing Department would also be deployed at each and every police post in Kaghan valley.

“This endangered fish species is currently available in River Kunhar and Saiful Muluk, Dodiput and Lulusar lakes,” said Shah.

He said that the officials of the Department of Fisheries henceforth could lodge FIR with the police against hunters and legal action would also be initiated against the ban violators.