Muharram 9 processions pass off peacefully in KP

PESHAWAR: The processions of Muharram 9 passed off peacefully in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid tight security on Saturday.

The cellular phone signals remained suspended and trade centres remained closed.

In the provincial capital, the main procession in connection with the 9th of Muharram was taken out from the Hussainia Hall Imambargah on the Saddar Road.

The procession went through different routes and returned to the point from where it started.

The mourners assembled at the Hussainia Hall while holding Alams and beating chests.

The participants were allowed to enter after body search and going through the walk through gates as part of the security arrangements.

The mourning procession passed through the traditional route where Sabeels (water and sharbat distribution points) were set up at different places on the route.

A couple of processions were also carried out from Peshawar city. All the processions were provided foolproof security. The routes of the processions were also monitored through drone cameras and closed-circuit television cameras.

Teams of the Rescue 1122 were also deployed at the routes of the processions to provide emergency treatment to the mourners.

Over 8,000 cops supported by the army and Frontier Constabulary were deployed for security in the provincial capital during the last two days of Muharram.

Most of the bazaars in the city area as well as Saddar Road and adjacent areas were closed and roads blocked.

Security was further upgraded in the provincial capital and other districts in KP after arrests of alleged terrorists in Peshawar and Charsadda.

The cops were directed to wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing the duty.

As many as 43 gun-points have been set up in Peshawar while security has been upgraded at 64 entry points to the city.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur, Commissioner Peshawar Amjad Ali Khan along with their deputies visited various parts of the provincial capital to inspect the security arrangements for Muharram.

They directed the police officials to remain alert and ensure foolproof security to the processions and mahafil.

HARIPUR: The 9th of Muharram was observed amid tight security in Haripur.

The district was declared sensitive and mobile service remained suspended. Foolproof security arrangements had been made for the peaceful of Muharram.

The 9th Muharram procession was taken out from Imambargah Imamia Sajjadia Mohalla Motian and ended at Imambargah Qadeemia Mohalla Chowki police.

The mourners performed chest beating and recited by nohas on the route that was heavily cordoned off by the personnel of police and elite force.

Walk through gates were installed for screening of participants including the mourners and the surveillance of procession was carried out through drone cameras, video recording and CCTV cameras installed alongside the procession’s route.

Processions were also taken out in Parachinar, Hangu, Mansehra and other areas of the province.