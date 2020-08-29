Dual nationals to be able to contest polls

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to table a new constitutional amendment under which those Pakistanis having dual citizenship will be able to contest general elections.

According to sources, in this regard, the federal cabinet has approved an amendment to Article 63(1)(c) of the Constitution.

This will remove the barrier of dual nationals not being able to contest elections, however, the foreign citizenship will have to be renounced if the dual national wins the election.

The proposed amendment states that it will not be necessary to renounce dual citizenship in order to contest elections. The draft of the amendment will be tabled in the National Assembly in the next few days.