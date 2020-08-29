Sharifs’ illegal land transfer case: NAB extends scope of probe





LAHORE: The NAB Lahore has extended the scope of investigations against the Sharif family in illegal land transfer case. The NAB Lahore has started collecting records of amendments in Lahore master plan that gave benefits to the Sharif family.

According to sources, the master plan was introduced in 2004. However, it was amended in 2013 through a notification by the Lahore District Council and residential areas of Raiwind tehsil were converted into agricultural land. The NAB has asked the people affected through the notification, those who owned land or still were the owners, to submit the record to the NAB within 30 days.

As far as the details of the case were concerned, the NAB has accused the Sharif family of transferring of hundreds of kanals of land in Raiwind through illegal means. The NAB had alleged that at least 1,440 kanals ie 180 acres had been transferred to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in 2013 when a total of 3,568 kanals was transferred in the name of the Sharif family.