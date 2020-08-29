Pak Army troops continue relief operation in Karachi

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army troops are continuing relief and rescue efforts to help flood victims in areas of Karachi severely affected due to heavy rains disrupting civic life, the ISPR said on Friday.

In all, 32 medical camps established with civil administration in various areas including three Army Mobile hospital at Sarjani Town, Qayyumabad and Saadi Town have been deployed. As many as 56 relief camps have been established in coordination with civil administration to help stranded people while dewatering carried out at nine locations. Pakistan Army troops busy in shifting people to safer places. Cooked meal being provided to affected people in various areas struck due to heavy rains, The medical camps have been established in Surjani, Lyari, Garde, Clifton Kemari, Saddar, Gulberg, Kachi Abadi, Liaqatabad, Dist Malir Dist Korangi and Dist East (Gulzar e Hijri).

Relief operation in Latifabad in process while dewatering at two locations in Hyderabad was also undertaken. Cooked being provided to affected population.

Army troops evacuated more than 350 people to safer places struck in flood hit areas of Dadu while ooked meal provided to people affected due to rains. In Badin where five villages have been flooded, Pakistan Navy medical camp was established to provide necessary medical care. IPakistan Army Engineers troops filled breach of Malir Nadi regulating water flow towards Marwi Goth , MUI Goth, Dad bhai colony, Afridi colony, Gulshan-e-abbas and Madina colony to save local population from water flow.

Pakistan Army Engineer Equipment specially dewatering pumps are permanently kept at KE Grid Station for its protection against flooding. Army Mobile Recovery vehicles are deployed at various choke points to shift vehicles struck in flood to keep flow of traffic.