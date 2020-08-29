KP IGP reviews Muharram security arrangements

KOHAT: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi on Friday visited Kohat and Hangu district to review the security measures for Muharram. Regional Police Officer Tayyab Hafeez Cheema accompanied the IGP. The IGP also inspected the Supreme Command Post set up for monitoring the Muharram processions.

District Police Officer Javed Iqbal presented a detailed briefing to the IGP about the security measures to ensure the peaceful observance of Ashura. Later, talking to reporters, Sanaullah Abbasi said that foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure peace during the Muharram in the province.

He said that the police had been put on high alert to combat any eventuality. He said that additional police contingents were deputed in the sensitive districts in the province.