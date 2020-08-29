Opp’s stance on FATF not in country’s interest: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here Friday.

The governor said that the opposition’s stance on FATF was not in the country’s interest. He said that the opposition should prefer national interest to personal and political interests. The PTI government was united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it had no threat from within or outside the parliament, he said adding that the government would complete its term till 2023.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal agenda. He is only working for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He said that this is not the right time for political point-scoring; therefore, the opposition should not only support the legislation regarding FATF but they should also play a positive role in the country’s unity because it was the need of the hour.

The governor said the supremacy of law was the government’s topmost priority. The government is taking practical steps to strengthen institutions so that accountability could be ensured at every level, he said.

It is unfortunate that some elements cannot tolerate successfully progressing Pakistan and they want instability to prevail in the country but we will not let this happen at any cost, he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the government was working to strengthen country economically due to which there had been a considerable decrease in the current account deficit. He said the world’s economic organisations were also praising the economic upswing of Pakistan.

Federal Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said the PTI government was making a progressive and prosperous Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan is a politician of principles. We will resolve the economic and other issues of country. For the first time in Pakistan, we are taking practical steps to strengthen national institutions. Pakistan has a future full of progress and prosperity, he added.

Alert on water-borne diseases: Directorate General of Health Services Punjab in alert to CEOs of some District Health Authorities (DHAs) about expected high numbers of water-borne diseases has directed to implement strict measures immediately.

In the alert sent to CEOs of DHAs Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jhelum, Sargodha, Hafizabad and Faisalabad, the DG Health Services warned them that keeping in view the peak transmission season; cases of water-borne diseases were expected in high numbers in their respective districts.

The Directorate instructed them to conduct field investigation once an outbreak was expected, to stay alert for all types of case response and to ensure provision of medical treatment of all such cases (indoor/outdoor) etc.