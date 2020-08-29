Pirmahal RHC upgraded to THQ hospital after delay of over seven years

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal Rural Health Centre (RHC) has been upgraded to tehsil headquarters (THQ) hospital after the delay of more than seven and a half years.

Pirmahal was a town committee and was accorded the status of tehsil of Toba Tek Singh district by the then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in a public meeting on November 15 in 2012 at Pirmahal, however its notification was issued on January 24 in 2013.

Under the plan the THQ status was to be given Pirmahal RHC after completion of its new building but work started with delay of three years on construction of its new building some four years ago which had now been completed.

In the notification issued by Punjab primary and healthcare department secretary Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman said 60-bed building has been completed.

ROOF COLLAPSE INJURES TWO BROTHERS: Two brothers sustained critical injuries when a roof of their house caved in due to torrential rain in a Rajana village Chak 284/GB on Rajana-Faisalabad Road on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, Waqar Ahmad, 23, and Abid Ali, 25, were sleeping when the collapsed on them, leaving them wounded critically. They were shifted to district headquarters hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

MAN DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: An elderly man died in a road accident on Toba-Jhang Road near village Chak 325/JB, Dullam, on Friday.

According to city police, the man, unidentified so far, was crossing the road when a speeding vehicle hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.