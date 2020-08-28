Torrential rains in Punjab, KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Heavy and torrential rains continued to lash Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as the River Chenab was flowing in high flood on Thursday.

In Chitral, the floods wreaked havoc in Upper Chitral, damaging houses and infrastructure in various areas as officials struggled to cope with the situation. The floods destroyed several houses and water supply lines in Booni, Koragh, Charun Khosh and Reshun villages. The floods also washed away the lone linking RCC Bridge in Reshun and irrigation water channels in various areas.

Reports pouring in from the affected areas suggested that standing crops, including paddy, maize, fruit orchards and vegetables were destroyed in the floods. There was an acute shortage of potable water while Saifan irrigation system was also swept away by the flash flood in the newly populated Newarogh area.

Deputy Commissioner of Upper Chitral, Shah Saud, said that drinking water had been provided to the residents of Reshun while foodstuff was also on way to the affected area. According to an initial survey, he said, 15 houses were destroyed while 12 houses suffered damage in the rains and the subsequent floods. The official added that Al-khidmat Foundation had installed a bridge on the Reshun stream and people can cross it by foot.

Following heavy rains, the floods in Nasar Goal stream washed away two water channels and damaged the Booni-Mastuj road disconnecting Laspur, Mastuj, Yarkhon and Broghil from rest of the district. Similarly, floods passed through Ziat, Koragh, Charon, Booni Ovi, and Snoghar areas but there was no report on casualties or damage to properties.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam kamal, chairing a meeting, directed relevant authorities to provide relief and help to the people affected by rains. The CM said that all the national highways closed due to floods should be immediately cleared, while the spill way of Hub Dam should be opened. “Army troops have been forwardly placed in Dadu for any eventuality and spillover at Nai Gaj Dam,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, the banks of Purain drain in tehsil Jhudo, District Mirpur Khas, has been damaged due to heavy rain and water has entered in nearest five villages. The army and the civil administration, with combined efforts, managed to plunge the breach and stop water flow, it added.

The water storing capacity of the Mangla Dam in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reached 1241ft, while it has a total storing capacity of 1242ft. Rain continued to pour in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur for the second consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the roof of a house collapsed, fortunately, there were no casualties, police said. In Sialkot's congested Prem Nagar locality, a woman Khalida Bibi, 70, has been killed while her daughter Zainab has been injured seriously when the roof of their room collapsed during heavy rain.

According to Rescue-1122, the two women were sleeping in the room when the incident took place. The Rescue-1122 workers pulled out the body and the injured from under the debris.

Separately, in the Mori Gate locality of the city, three persons — Shoaib, Shehbaz and Rayan — were injured seriously when the roof of their room collapsed amid rainfall. They were shifted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

PDMA has issued an alert for the danger of flood at Bhera after 83,000 cusecs of water was recorded at Rasool in Jhelum River, officials said on Thursday. Following the continual spell of rains, at least 100,000 cusecs of water was released from Mangla Dam into Jhelum River.

Heavy rains have been recorded in different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer district. Heavy to moderate rain has been recorded at Babusartop, Nangaparbat, Fairy Meadows and Batugah Top. Sibbi has recorded the highest rainfall, 74mm in Balochistan, followed by Loralai 26mm and Khuzdar 33mm.

In Ziarat, 33mm of rain was recorded while Zhob recorded 12mm of rain. In Muslim Bagh 11mm of rain was recorded, while 3mm of rain was recorded in Lasbela. Heavy rain continued to lash parts of Sargodha creating traffic woes and entering houses.

Low-lying areas were in Sargodha and surrounding areas and Azad Kashmir have been flooded with continuous rain. Power cuts were also reported in several areas as rain continues in most parts of the province.

Irrigation department said that there were moderate floods in rivers after rains in Bolan, Sibi and Harnai districts. A flood relay of 280,00 cusecs was recorded at Sibi in river Nari, the department said. Meanwhile, a flood relay of 47,616 cusecs passed Gogi in Lehri river, it added.

River Indus at Guddu is in low flood level, while all the other major rivers are flowing below low flood level. River Jhelum at Mangla (upstream) is likely to attain exceptionally high flood level during next 36 Hours, while River Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is likely to attain high flood level during next 48 Hours.

Flows are also likely to increase up to Medium flood level in Nullahs of Rivers Chenab & Ravi and Hill Torrents of DG Khan Division during next 48 Hours.

In Hafizabad, three people were killed while two others injured when lightning struck them at Thattha Kharlan village on Thursday. Five people were sitting under a tree during rain when lightning fell on them. As a result, 18-year-old Ehtesham, 25-year-old Mubashar and seven-year-old Abdullah died on the spot while Asif and Binyamin received serious injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured persons at the Trauma Centre where their condition is stated to be critical.

