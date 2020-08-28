close
Fri Aug 28, 2020
Mobile service remains suspended for Ashura processions

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government Thursday evening suspended mobile services countrywide in order to ensure foolproof security for the Muharram processions. Official sources confirmed to The News Thursday evening that the mobile services would remain suspended in different areas with different timings as per processions of Muharram. The mobile services would be restored after the Ashura processions Sunday night.

