Pakistan cricket team’s tour of South Africa postponed

LAHORE: As expected the Pakistan cricket team’s tour of South Africa has been postponed as the Pakistan |cricket Board has formally been informed by its South African counterpart.

It was learnt that Cricket South Africa has formally informed the PCB that the pandemic threat has not eased and a bio secure environment is not possible for the series to the tour is postponed.

According to sources, an agreement has been reached between the PCB and Cricket South Africa, and talks are underway between the two cricket boards to find a new window. Cricket South Africa has yet to officially announce the postponement of the series.

It should be noted that three ODIs and three T20 matches were to be played between Pakistan and South Africa in October. The South African cricket team is scheduled to visit Pakistan next year.

Earlier, CSA Director Cricket Graeme Smith made it clear that South Africa would not be in a position to host any cricket till November due to Covid-19 which put serious doubts on the Pakistan team’s tour.

Pakistan’s team was scheduled to play three World Cup 50-50 qualifying round matches plus three T20s ahead of the postponed T20 World Cup. But now the tour even in late September looks highly unlikely.

“The three-match series was supposed to be the first for Pakistan campaign to directly qualify for the 2023 World Cup. Obviously we wanted to kickstart the campaign but situation has changed,” the PCB official informed.

If pandemic permits, there are good chances that the series against South Africa could take place in February-March 2021.Pakistan is now looking towards Zimbabwe to tour the country later in October to start its efforts to directly qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

“Now Pakistan face three-pronged challenges — to host Zimbabwe in November for a limited-overs series; organise remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League; hold the entire domestic season in a bio-secure environment.