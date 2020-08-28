Hockey player Afshan an example for all females

LAHORE: National hockey player Afshan Noreen is a living example for female players as she is the only female player to train with 30 boys daily and then play matches.

Afshan plays with boys from local clubs at the Johar Hockey Stadium in Lahore, including players from the Pakistan hockey team.Afshan, in an interview on Thursday says: “I have been coming here to play for four or five years. There is no other girl except me. When I started playing with the boys here, then I had some problems but slowly I adjusted and now I don’t have any problem.”

“I never hesitated to train and play matches with boys and there was no issue from the boys either. We all have a respectful relationship,” Afshan said.“All the players give me confidence and encourage me. They have also improved my game. I think I’ve played hockey in England in one season. They also trained with the boys,” she said and added: “That’s why it’s possible and I hope I can continue to play abroad.”

The national hockey player said “when I do not come to training or are late, they ask why I did not come. I did not face any obstacle from my family.”She further said that there are not many camps for girls and there are no tournaments and playing here fills my gap.

“My message is that women should go to the field to play. I want to tell them that girls are respected in our society and they should play so that the positive image of Pakistan is built in the world.”

National hockey player Azfar Yaqub said that Afshan was never allowed to feel that she is the only girl here and all the players respect her a lot. “The atmosphere becomes very good because of her presence among the boys.”Azfar said that Afshan is very fond of hockey. “Whether it is hot or cold, she comes to the field regularly and participates in training sessions equal to boys.”