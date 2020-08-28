This refers to the editorial ‘Building harmony’ (Aug 26). It is true that even after two years, the current political situation still revolves around Nawaz Sharif and opposition leaders who are accused of misappropriation of funds. It is crystal clear that the government is in no mood to show any flexibility in dealing with the opposition. Expecting any cooperation from the opposition is, therefore, out of question.

A country where parliament becomes dysfunctional and the opposition and government always remain at war is fated never to progress. The government and opposition are considered two wheels of the same vehicle. The government should realise that in a democracy, the opposition is indispensable. It is important that these two groups remain in harmony and work together for the welfare of people.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi