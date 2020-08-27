NAB seeks more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday again failed to file reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and sough more time from Accountability Court.

Accountability Court, Islamabad adjourned the Narowal Sports City case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and others until September 22.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir allowed the former federal minister and other accused to appear in the court at their own will until the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) files a reference in the case.

During hearing, Ahsan Iqbal’s lawyer said NAB has failed to file a reference despite arresting his client who remained in the bureau’s custody and was later sent to prison on judicial remand.

He said the NAB chairman also failed to come up with explanation on delay in filing the reference.

The judge asked the NAB prosecutor as to why the reference against Ahsan Iqbal was not filed yet, to which he replied that the reference was sent to Headquarters for approval and will be filed once it is approved.

Ahsan is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.