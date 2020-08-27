IPC minister, president PHF, MNA Sher Ali Arbab meet PM

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza, President Pakistan Hockey Federation Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PHF secretary Asif Bajwa Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, promotion of hockey and PHF’s affairs were discussed, PM office media wing in a press release said. The prime minister also issued directive for promotion of the game and new talent.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Ali Arbab called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the PM Office said.

Belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the MNA from NA-30 (Peshawar-IV) discussed with Prime Minister Khan the matters related to his constituency.