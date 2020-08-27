Pak boy helps stranded countrymen in Dubai

DUBAI: Around 60 stranded Pakistanis will be repatriated to their homeland with the help of a 14-year-old young Pakistani Hyder Reza Ali residing in Dubai.

Hyder was instinctively motivated to assist stranded Pakistanis after witnessing long queues of destitute countrymen waiting on various locations under the scorching sun for air-tickets to go back to Pakistan.

“Don’t feel bad for these people — Action should be taken. We have to do something for them so they get what they want”, Hyder Reza Ali informed The News with melancholy voice.

He collected Dhs75,000 (around Rs3,450,000) from his relatives and family friends in a span of few weeks and handed this amount over to the authorities of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai.

Consulate General of Pakistan Dubai awarded a shield and appreciation letter to Hyder Ali for raising funds for stranded Pakistanis desperately seeking to return back to their home. Self-motivated Hyder further added that he didn’t do it for any recognition. “Although, I feel so proud of it, however, the focus should be on impact of the efforts what I have done”, he explained.